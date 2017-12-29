Feds give Pittsburgh Housing Authority properties in Manchester low marks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Scattered sites on the North Side: Scored 53 in April 2015. Has been reinspected since, but HUD has not yet released the score.

A group of public housing units scattered across Pittsburgh's Manchester neighborhood received the lowest federal inspection score given to a Pittsburgh Housing Authority property in at least five years, but officials say they have addressed most of the problems.

In a March 28 inspection by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, officials gave the units a combined score of 22 out of 100. By HUD's inspection scale, any property that scores under 60 is considered to be failing.

According to the inspection report, inspectors found 106 health and safety deficiencies at the 21 units they inspected in March. If all of the more than 80 units had been inspected, HUD estimates that a total of 339 health and safety deficiencies would have been found.

At the time of the inspection, 76 units were occupied — about 88 percent of the Manchester housing units. Most of them are single-family homes, some containing multiple apartments.

Inspectors found damaged walls in eight of the 21 units they inspected, damaged locks on doors in 13 units, inoperable windows in 18 units, and missing or inoperable smoke detectors in seven units.

The reports also noted mold, mildew water damage in several ceilings, leaks and corrosion in electrical systems, damaged toilets, inoperable elevators, missing or damaged fire extinguishers, and an infestation of rats, mice or vermin in at least one home.

David Weber, the housing authority's chief operations officer, said the properties were owned and managed by a private company until late November 2016, when the authority bought them. That was about four months before they were due for the HUD inspection, and Weber said that did not provide enough time to fix all the problems.

Weber was not surprised when the score came back low.

“That was one of the reasons we did take it over,” Weber said. “We knew there were issues. We were getting calls about maintenance problems and a lack of response for maintenance issues.”

Since the March inspection, the authority has made improvements including painting units, fixing windows, addressing health and safety hazards and cutting back overgrowth, Weber said.

“We anticipate a much higher score next time,” Weber said.

The authority plans to make more significant improvements at the properties, but it's still figuring out how to pay for them.

It's the first time the authority has bought a property that needed so many improvements, Weber said.

While the authority often prefers to build new, it decided to renovate the Manchester units because many of them weren't very old, spokesman Chuck Rohrer said.

“While generally we prefer to build new when replacing buildings that are 50 to 75 years old, the majority of these units are only 20 years old so renovation makes sense in this case, and the renovations will be much less substantial than what would be needed at a property built in 1940 or 1960.”

Of the Pittsburgh Housing Authority's 34 properties routinely inspected by HUD, 27 scored a 70 or higher in their most recent inspection, according to HUD data. Of the Allegheny County Housing Authority's 43 properties, 41 scored a 70 or above in their most recent HUD inspection.

HUD plans to schedule a re-inspection for Manchester in 2018, a HUD spokeswoman said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.