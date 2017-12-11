Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh regulations hinder city efforts to generate revenue through ads

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak

Updated 8 hours ago

Cash-strapped Pittsburgh in 2013 permitted advertising for the first time on city property but found few buyers because of city regulations that prohibit company logos or brand-specific text from appearing on the ads.

Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak of Carrick is attempting a fix with legislation that would create a task force to find ways of permitting ads while maintaining the ambience of city parks, playgrounds and historic buildings.

City officials estimated four years ago that ads could generate $2 million to $3 million in revenue.

“I think there are ways we can aesthetically do this and really leverage our public space to make money,” she said. “It feels like we're leaving money on the table and there are opportunities that we can have.”

The program officially known as “Market Based Revenue Opportunity” goes back 10 years. Pittsburgh paid a San Diego-based company $75,000 to study the possibility of ads on city property. It later abandoned the idea.

In 2013, council passed a bill sponsored by then-councilman Bill Peduto permitting ads in parks and on certain non-historic buildings, vending machines, garbage cans and vehicles, among other things.

Emergency vehicles and historic structures, including the City-County Building, Downtown, were excluded.

But other city regulations stymied efforts to attract advertisers. In addition to prohibiting logos and brand specific language, Pittsburgh retains editorial control of ads. Advertisers have no approval rights or control of design and content.

“We've come up with a lot of proposals, ranging from digital signs, advertising on garbage cans to advertising in parks, all of which have been overturned or blocked by zoning regulations, or those that come out of planning or the Art Commission and places like that,” said Finance Director Paul Leger. “Its because all of the rules were put together independently. Nobody talked to each other when they put this program together.”

That's what Rudiak aims to correct.

Her bill directs the Finance Department and chief financial officer to convene a panel of officials, including planning and zoning, to recommend changes to regulations and present reports to City Council by early next year. Rudiak did not seek re-election and will leave office in December.

“I can't be there to lead this, but we basically want them to make any changes to the policies and procedures and or the code and come back to us as to what the new policies and procedures might be,” she said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or @bobbauder.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.