Pittsburgh International leveraged incentives and plenty of space to get surge in nonstop flights

Pittsburgh International Airport is on track to have its busiest year since 2008, as domestic carriers nationwide are reporting their highest numbers since air travel dipped after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, federal data show.

U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics data for October through December is not yet available, but, if the number of passengers during that period matches 2016, the total number of passengers for 2017 would top 954 million — more than any year dating to at least 2002.

If Pittsburgh International has the same number of domestic passengers as last year in the final three months and the same number of international passengers in its final six months, it would end the year with more than 4.1 million departing passengers, topping 2016's total of about 3.9 million.

This year, the airport began domestic service to new nonstop destinations including Destin, Fla.; Providence, R.I.; Albany, N.Y.; Richmond, Va.; and DuBois, Clearfield County.

Next year, the airport will launch domestic flights to Seattle; Memphis; Kansas City, Mo.; Sarasota, Fla.; and Scranton, Lackawanna County.

“More people are traveling to the airport ... as a result of all the new service that's coming into the airport,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis told authority board members at a meeting Dec. 15. “ We're up to 72 markets . We're two away from doubling where we were in 2014.”

The announcement Thursday of service to Scranton , brings the number of nonstops to 73.

The new destinations have not come without a price.

In April 2016, the airport authority board voted to give Cassotis authority to sign incentive agreements, up to any amount, without a board vote.

Since Cassotis became airport CEO in January 2015, the airport has awarded more than $4.6 million to airlines launching service to new destinations in 2016, 2017 or with plans to launch it in 2018.

The largest incentive was up to $1.48 million to Qatar Airways for cargo service, followed by $1 million to OneJet for 10 destinations, including eight new ones; $800,000 to Wow Air for service to Iceland; $500,000 to Condor for seasonal service to Germany; and $500,000 to Alaska Airlines for service to Seattle.

In addition, the county's redevelopment arm awarded $1.5 million in loans and the state awarded $500,000 in loans to OneJet , a startup carrier that uses small jets on a weekday-only schedule to cater to regional business travelers.

The incentives are paying off, says Bijan Vasigh, economics professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, and Bill Swelbar, chief industry strategist at Delta Airport Consultants Inc.

“Pittsburgh's activity after (the) U.S. Airways base left dropped significantly,” Vasigh said. “Now, low-cost airlines and startup airlines are going back. The incentive packages are working, where we see more passengers coming and we see also major airlines that could increase.”

Low-fare and regional carriers, not traditional carriers, have driven much of the increase in nonstop destinations, Vasigh said.

If the national economy keeps improving, the airport likely will see more major carriers adding destinations, he said.

Pittsburgh International has an advantage over airports in Chicago and Atlanta because it has extra space and gates available to take on more service.

Swelbar said Pittsburgh International's recovery has been “extraordinary.”

“The number of destinations have definitely contributed,” Swelbar said. “But it's not just the sheer number of destinations. It's the quality.”

Strong economies in many countries are partially to thank for the increased passenger numbers nationally, Swelbar said.

For international flights, federal data for only the first six months of 2017 is available for Pittsburgh. For those six months, the airport had 39,375 international departing passengers this year compared with 35,180 in the first six months of last year.

The airport this year launched service to Reykjavik, Iceland, and seasonal service to Frankfurt, Germany, and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Last year, the airport launched seasonal service to Cancun, Mexico, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, which is now suspended .

Next year, the airport will start service to Montreal and seasonal service to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

In comparison to the steady growth Pittsburgh International has been seeing since 2013, the federal data show growth at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport has been fluctuating.

The number of departing passengers out of the Latrobe airport jumped from 123,568 in 2014 to 179,285 in 2015, but then dipped to 143,948 last year. If the number of passengers who flew out of the airport in the last three months of this year matches the same period of 2016, though, the airport will end the year with 146,530, slightly more than last year.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration expects a busier than normal holiday season at Pittsburgh International.

For Thanksgiving, TSA experienced one of its busiest Thanksgiving travel weeks in its 16-year history, the agency said.

On Sunday of that week, more than 2.6 million passengers and crew members passed through screening — the fifth-busiest day since the agency was established after 9/11.

For Christmas, TSA expects to screen an average of 14,000 passengers and crew per day at Pittsburgh International during the period, an increase of 16 percent over passenger volume in the preceding weeks, the TSA said.

“The week before Christmas will be busier than the average, but the week after will be far busier with daily totals expected in the range of 16,000 (at the Pittsburgh airport).”

The agency will assign extra TSA officers to the airport, and recommends passengers arrive two hours prior to domestic flights and three hours prior to international flights.

TSA named the airport as its airport of the year for its size category.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.