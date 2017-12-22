Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Penn Hills School District gets $2 million state grant

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 8:24 p.m.
Dillon Carr | Tribune-Review

Updated 19 hours ago

The financially struggling Penn Hills School District has been tossed a lifeline, in the form of a $2 million state grant for the school system that has been burdened with about $170 million in debt for more than two years.

The state Department of Education approved the $2 million Empowerment Grant grant to help Penn Hills tackle fiscal issues, state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, said Friday in a statement.

Erin Vecchio, Penn Hills School Board president, said she had contacted Costa a few months ago, seeking his assistance in getting the school district more state aid.

“I'm really pleased I reached out to Jay (Costa) for help,” Vecchio said. Schools Superintendent Nancy Hines could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Costa said he met with school district officials, the education department, state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills, as well as parents and others to move the special financial assistance forward.

Costa said he plans to meet with state education officials in January to explore other funding options and resources.

“Since the district started experiencing fiscal distress, we have been searching for resources to help them regain strong financial footing,” Costa said.

Penn Hills was eligible for this funding because it was experiencing an exceptional financial situation, Costa said. He and other policy makers realize that funding streams are only temporary lifelines and that permanent solutions must be pursued, Costa said.

Penn Hills' financial problems caught the attention of Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala, who empaneled a grand jury to probe the district's finances. The district had blamed its financial struggles on bills that mounted as a result of the construction of a new high school and an elementary school.

“We must do more to help Penn Hills address its financial situation and move it toward solid financial footing,” DeLuca said in a statement.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.