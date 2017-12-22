Penn Hills School District gets $2 million state grant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The financially struggling Penn Hills School District has been tossed a lifeline, in the form of a $2 million state grant for the school system that has been burdened with about $170 million in debt for more than two years.

The state Department of Education approved the $2 million Empowerment Grant grant to help Penn Hills tackle fiscal issues, state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, said Friday in a statement.

Erin Vecchio, Penn Hills School Board president, said she had contacted Costa a few months ago, seeking his assistance in getting the school district more state aid.

“I'm really pleased I reached out to Jay (Costa) for help,” Vecchio said. Schools Superintendent Nancy Hines could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Costa said he met with school district officials, the education department, state Rep. Tony DeLuca, D-Penn Hills, as well as parents and others to move the special financial assistance forward.

Costa said he plans to meet with state education officials in January to explore other funding options and resources.

“Since the district started experiencing fiscal distress, we have been searching for resources to help them regain strong financial footing,” Costa said.

Penn Hills was eligible for this funding because it was experiencing an exceptional financial situation, Costa said. He and other policy makers realize that funding streams are only temporary lifelines and that permanent solutions must be pursued, Costa said.

Penn Hills' financial problems caught the attention of Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala, who empaneled a grand jury to probe the district's finances. The district had blamed its financial struggles on bills that mounted as a result of the construction of a new high school and an elementary school.

“We must do more to help Penn Hills address its financial situation and move it toward solid financial footing,” DeLuca said in a statement.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.