Pittsburgh police hand out poinsettias to folks wrapping up holiday shopping

If you waited until Saturday to finish up your holiday shopping, crowded store aisles, long lines at the checkouts and snarled traffic awaited you.

And possibly a gift from Pittsburgh police.

Officers were out Saturday afternoon along Route 51 and Route 88 in the city handing out poinsettias to motorists stopped at red lights.

"While supplies last, they are going to put smiles on the faces of Pittsburghers," said Alicia George, spokeswoman for the police.

George said the officers wanted to do something to spread holiday cheer.

The officers had about 400 flowers to hand out and, with all the traffic in the area Saturday, they wouldn't last long, George said.

The unexpected gifts were appreciated by folks out and about Saturday.

Thank u @PghPolice for the free poinsettia! Handing them out in cold & rain at Rtes 88/51. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/FQHDK7ktWV — Pete (@PGiglione) December 23, 2017