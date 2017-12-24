Man shot, killed in Churchill break-in identified
Updated 5 hours ago
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man shot and killed in an apparent home invasion Saturday in Churchill as Jeffrey Weiss, 67.
A 52-year-old woman was shot at least once and taken to a hospital. She was in critical condition Saturday night, police said.
Police said the motive is unclear but believe the shooting was the result of a home invasion.
Churchill police were called about 4:50 p.m. to the 2300 block of Forest Drive for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found Weiss shot several times. Weiss died before paramedics could get him to a hospital, county police said.
County police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything connected to this shooting to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or reach out to investigators through the department's social media pages.
Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7986, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.