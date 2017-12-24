Man shot, killed in Churchill break-in identified

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man shot and killed in an apparent home invasion Saturday in Churchill as Jeffrey Weiss, 67.

A 52-year-old woman was shot at least once and taken to a hospital. She was in critical condition Saturday night, police said.

Police said the motive is unclear but believe the shooting was the result of a home invasion.

Churchill police were called about 4:50 p.m. to the 2300 block of Forest Drive for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found Weiss shot several times. Weiss died before paramedics could get him to a hospital, county police said.

County police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything connected to this shooting to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS or reach out to investigators through the department's social media pages.

