Allegheny

Boy hurled from vehicle in Route 28 crash

From Staff, Wire Reports | Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

A 9-year-old boy was hurled 30 feet from a vehicle in a Christmas Eve crash in O'Hara, but he suffered only minor injuries, state police said.

The boy's mother, Lashelle Elaine Gibson, 41, of Pittsburgh, tried to pass another vehicle about 3:40 p.m. Sunday by driving onto the berm of Route 28, police said.

Gibson's vehicle spun out of control when she struck the center cable barrier. Her 9-year-old son was ejected and landed under a guard rail on the side of the road.

Her 8-year-old son was thrown against the vehicle's rear window, causing it to shatter. Neither boy was properly restrained, police said.

Gibson, who was not injured, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a bench warrant related to a previous DUI charge.

