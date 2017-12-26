No one hurt in fire on vacant Pittsburgh block planned for redevelopment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one was hurt in a two-alarm fire early Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood that destroyed two vacant buildings, authorities said.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said the fire was first reported in the area of East Sycamore and Wyoming streets at about 12:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Deputy Chief Robert Cox said flames were shooting from one of the middle units of a four-building block of vacant structures as firefighters arrived.

“It was an impressive fire, a lot of heavy fire coming from the middle structures as I was coming across the Smithfield Street Bridge,” Cox said.

Flames spread to one other building but were brought under control within about an hour, he said. The block was vacant, apparently planned for redevelopment.

Slippery ice and temperatures in the teens presented hazards, but no firefighters were hurt. One homeless person was staying in another one of the vacant buildings but was unhurt.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause, since utilities to the buildings had been shut off at the time of the fire, Cox said.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer.