Slick Christmas conditions cause falls, crashes
Updated 2 hours ago
Slick roads across Western Pennsylvania presented hazards to drivers and pedestrians, including a woman who slipped and fell on Pittsburgh's North Side while carrying a baby.
Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported that Deborah Richardson's daughter was carrying her baby when she slipped and fell on Chautauqua Street in Perry South, injuring her leg. Richardson said her daughter believed her leg was broken.
An ambulance took the woman and her baby to a local hospital.
Slick conditions were blamed for several crashes in the region, including a crash on Route 240 in Green Township, Indiana County, where the driver of a Ford Focus hit snow and slid off the roadway into some trees. A passenger in that vehicle was injured, state police said.
