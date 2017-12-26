1 Sheraden carjacking suspect arrested Christmas Eve, another still at large
One of two suspects in an armed carjacking in Sheraden is still at large after the other was arrested on Christmas Eve, Pittsburgh Police said.
Police said Darius Welch, 28, and Kelvina Hickman Mason, 26, robbed and carjacked two women who were selling electronics from their company vehicle on Merwyn Avenue the afternoon of Dec. 13.
Welch was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 24 without incident and remains at the Allegheny County Jail on a $36,000 bail. Police are still searching for Hickman Mason, who is described at a black female standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 150 lbs, with long dark hair and a piercing on the left side of her upper lip.
Both suspects were believed to frequent the areas of McKees Rocks, Wilkinsburg, the Hill District, South Side and Sheraden. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 6 police at 412 937 3095.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.