Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

1 Sheraden carjacking suspect arrested Christmas Eve, another still at large

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 6:24 a.m.
Kelvina Hickman Mason
Courtesy of Pittsburgh police
Kelvina Hickman Mason
Darius Welch
Courtesy of Pittsburgh police
Darius Welch

Updated 6 hours ago

One of two suspects in an armed carjacking in Sheraden is still at large after the other was arrested on Christmas Eve, Pittsburgh Police said.

Police said Darius Welch, 28, and Kelvina Hickman Mason, 26, robbed and carjacked two women who were selling electronics from their company vehicle on Merwyn Avenue the afternoon of Dec. 13.

Welch was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 24 without incident and remains at the Allegheny County Jail on a $36,000 bail. Police are still searching for Hickman Mason, who is described at a black female standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 150 lbs, with long dark hair and a piercing on the left side of her upper lip.

Both suspects were believed to frequent the areas of McKees Rocks, Wilkinsburg, the Hill District, South Side and Sheraden. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 6 police at 412 937 3095.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.