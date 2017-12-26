Lead-testing requirements take effect Monday in Allegheny County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lead-testing requirements for children in Allegheny County take effect Monday.

Under the requirements, approved in July, Allegheny County children must undergo screening to test their blood lead levels between 9 and 12 months of age and again at 2 years old, according to the county's Health Department. Children designated as high-risk for lead exposure will be screened annually until they are 6.

Children who missed being tested at the earlier ages need to be screened before entering kindergarten.

The Health Department has been preparing for the new requirements by providing information packets to all pediatricians' and family medicine offices across the county.

“Here in Allegheny County, we have multiple sources of potential exposure, including lead-containing paint and dust, water from lead pipes, and soil,” Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the Health Department, said in a statement. “Blood lead testing is important to determine if your child has been exposed.”

Lead is a neurotoxin that can impair brain development in children and result in behavioral and learning problems. High levels of exposure can cause seizures, coma and death.

