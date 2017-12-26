State law allows Pittsburgh Parking Authority to work with private developers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Parking Authority can build and finance parking structures for private developers and lease space in existing garages under legislation enacted by state lawmakers.

Municipal parking authorities in second-class cities were previously authorized to provide only public parking. Pittsburgh is the state's only second-class city. The bill was sponsored by state Sen. Randy Vulakovich, R-Shaler, and signed into law last week by Gov. Tom Wolf.

“Largely, it's to allow for the parking authority, if they deem that appropriate, to engage in public-private partnerships and facilitate development,” said state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, a co-sponsor. “This allows them to engage with parties to be able to dedicate a portion of future parking spots to private development.”

Kevin Acklin, who chairs the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority and serves as Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff, said the city has offered subsidies such as future parking tax revenue and state grants to help build private parking garages.

He estimated that the city and state provided $7 million to help build a 580-space parking garage and condominiums on the site of a former Saks Fifth Avenue at Smithfield Street and Oliver Avenue in Pittsburgh's Downtown.

In the future, the Pittsburgh Parking Authority will be able to build or finance the construction of a garage for a private project and reap the profits, he said.

Acklin noted that the city is bound by an agreement with the Penguins to build a parking garage on the former Civic Arena property in the Lower Hill District. He said the parking authority can finance and build the garage under the new law.

The authority also can lease parking spaces in existing garages that are used by commuters during the day but sit largely empty at night to Downtown residents. Leases are limited under the bill to garages where the average occupancy rate over the prior six months is 90 percent or less.

“It puts more money in their pocket, and it removes the barriers to do anything other than public parking,” Acklin said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.