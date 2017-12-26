Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Darlene Harris' missing creche a symbol of 'War on Christmas,' columnist says

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris holds a nativity scene that she says is identical to the one she said another council member removed from beneath a Christmas tree in the main entrance to council’s offices.
A creche given to Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris by an unnamed donor sits under a Christmas tree in council offices on Dec. 26, 2017. The creche replaces one that Harris had previously placed under the tree and is missing.
Bob Bauder
Updated 5 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Darlene Harris said Tuesday that her late grandmother's crèche remains missing, but she is grateful to the unnamed donor who provided her with a new Nativity scene to place under the Christmas tree in council offices.

“Wasn't that nice,” Harris said, declining to name the donor.

Harris, a Democrat from Spring Hill, said last week that she was considering filing a complaint with police over the missing crèche, while Pennsylvania ACLU attorney Vic Witold said he thought a crèche in council offices likely violated the First Amendment.

The missing crèche received national attention Monday in a piece written by Bloomberg View columnist Stephen L. Carter, entitled “The War on Christmas, Final Edition.”

It appeared second on a list of Grinchy stuff happening around the world.

“We're all accustomed by now to lawsuits demanding the removal of Nativity scenes from public property,” Carter wrote. “But in Pittsburgh, the battle over the crèche in the City-County Building has nothing to do with the judges.”

He went on to write that if the crèche remains under the tree, “a court might well order its removal, depending on whether it was sufficiently surrounded by secular Christmas symbols.”

Harris said she's been recovering from an illness and has yet to file a police complaint. She had promised to do so if her crèche wasn't returned by Friday.

“I haven't been out of the house,” she said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

