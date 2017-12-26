2 dead — including a boy — 1 other man wounded in Swissvale shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man and a boy about 9 years old were both killed in the wake of a shooting at a Swissvale home Tuesday afternoon, Allegheny County police said.

The incident was reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Columbia Avenue.

County spokeswoman Amie Downs said police responded to a call for shots fired and found the man dead at the scene.

Two other victims — a boy between the ages of eight and 10 and a man — were shot and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The boy later died at the hospital.

Update: A boy between age 8-10 who did not live at the home where the shooting happened has died, Lt. Schurman said https://t.co/UOL2dsRKRq pic.twitter.com/Fkv3uU2BHA — Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) December 27, 2017

The boy didn't live at the residence, according to police.

The condition and age of the man taken to the hospital was not immediately known.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, though police said it may have been drug related, and perhaps some type of robbery.

Swissvale Police and Allegheny County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha. Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed.