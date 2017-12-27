Three charged in Swissvale shootout that killed father, 7-year-old son

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A father and his young son died Tuesday after being shot when police said a would-be drug deal turned violent in Swissvale.

Walter E. Stewart Jr., 29, of North Braddock, was pronounced dead at the Columbia Avenue home.

His 7-year-old son, Jo Lawrence Stewart, died a short time later at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Police who responded to the home found the young boy lying on top of his father when they arrived.

Charged in their deaths: Donavan Wilson, 23, Brandon Barnett, 26, and Jacqua Barnett, 30.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Columbia.

According to a criminal complaint, Wilson used the home to deal drugs. He called someone at the home at about 4 p.m. and asked them to leave the door unlocked and go upstairs.

When Wilson came in, the witness reported seeing him from a stairway landing with an unfamiliar man. The witness told police that someone else came inside, prompting Wilson to say that he didn't “sell” inside. A scuffle ensued, followed by six or seven gunshots, according to the complaint.

Authorities found the Stewarts in the front doorway of the home. They said they also found a .40-caliber handgun registered to Brandon Barnett at the shooting scene.

A second witness reported seeing two men in an alley near Columbia Avenue following the shooting. One was hunched over until a tan SUV pulled up and both men got inside, the witness said.

Wilson and the Barnetts arrived at UPMC East in Monroeville in a Ford Explorer registered to Jacqua Barnett, according to the criminal complaint.

Wilson and Jacqua Barnett helped Brandon Barnett, who was wounded multiple times, into the emergency room. Paramedics took Brandon Barnett to UPMC Presbyterian.

Jo Lawrence Stewart was pronounced dead at Children's Hospital at 5:20 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Neither Walter E. Stewart Jr. nor his son lived at the Swissvale home.

The younger Stewart was a first-grader at Woodland Hills School District's Wilkins Primary. Authorities originally reported that he was 9 or 10 years old.

“Jo was the embodiment of a Wolverine. He was smart, kind, caring and always helped his peers,” Woodland Hills Assistant Superintendent Licia L. Lentz said in a statement.

Three district students have been shot and killed in the past month. The previous killings happened over the district's Thanksgiving break — Augustus C. Gray, 14, of Braddock died following a Nov. 25 shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, while Jerame Turner, 16, of Turtle Creek was fatally shot on Nov. 27.

Wilson and the Barnetts are each charged with two counts of homicide and one count of conspiracy. Wilson and Jacqua Barnett are being held in Allegheny County Jail, while Brandon Barnett was in critical condition Wednesday morning at UPMC Presbyterian. He will be arrested upon his release from the hospital, police said.

Megan Guza and Matthew Santoni are Tribune-Review staff writers.