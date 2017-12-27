Pittsburgh area homeowners rushing to prepay 2018 property tax bills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tax offices across Western Pennsylvania say they've been overwhelmed with calls and visits from residents seeking to prepay 2018 real estate taxes because of a major change in federal income tax law signed into law last week.

Residents can deduct state and local income taxes, sales taxes and property taxes from federal tax bills for this year, according to Kansas City-based tax preparation company H&R Block. If 2018 real estate taxes are paid before Monday, they can add that amount to their deduction. The new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, caps the total deduction in 2018 at $10,000.

“One of the few tax planning actions you can take before the end of this year is to pay as many of your 2018 expenses in 2017 as possible, like state property taxes, charitable donations or medical expenses,” said Paula Stevenson, a tax associate at H&R Block's Monroeville office.

Pittsburgh and the counties of Allegheny, Beaver and Washington are accepting prepayment of 2018 taxes.

“This is really a new phenomena for us,” said Kevin Fischer, Allegheny County's deputy treasurer.

He estimated that more than 1,000 people have prepaid Allegheny County property taxes since last week. The first 380 people have paid $611,226, he said.

Some counties — including Butler and Westmoreland — say they are prohibited by state law from collecting 2018 taxes in 2017.

The law in part reads: “It shall not be lawful for any county treasurer, county commissioner or any tax collector, nor for any other person, on his or their behalf, to receive payment or give any receipt for the payment of any taxes that have not been duly assessed.”

Sherry B. Labs, president of the Pennsylvania State Tax Collectors Association, said it means collectors cannot accept tax payments until their respective county certifies tax rolls, rates and property assessments.

“I can't accept a prepayment,” said Larry Wojcik, tax collector for Penn Township, Westmoreland County, and president of the Westmoreland County Tax Collector's Association. “If people send me a check, I wouldn't have a way of recording it.”

Allegheny County and Pittsburgh have always permitted prepayment of a coming year's real estate taxes. Pittsburgh collects for the city and Pittsburgh Public School District and accepts early payments for both. Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens said she's also accepted prepayments in the past.

“We have legal advice (from the Pittsburgh Law Department) that we're allowed to,” said Paul Leger, who heads the city Finance Department. “I guess it depends on the advice they receive from their solicitors.”

Pittsburgh and Allegheny did not increase taxes for 2018, and both receive advance tax information from the county.

Downtown Pittsburgh attorney Bob Peirce Jr., who specializes in real estate assessment appeals, said taxing agencies can collect prepayments so long as assessments and millage rates have been set.

“If they've set it, they can collect it,” Peirce said. “I think most of the counties have. I would argue that counties should be encouraged to collect it because it gives them the use of that money.”

