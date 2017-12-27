TSA agents nab loaded gun at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Someone tried to take a loaded .22-caliber firearm through a security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport on Saturday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

It is illegal to take a firearm onto a plane, even if it is unloaded.

TSA said security agents discovered 73 firearms at U.S. airport checkpoints last week, including 62 that were loaded. Travelers who bring firearms to the security checkpoint can be arrested and fined up to $11,000.

Agents also found an inert ordnance in a checked bag in Tampa last week, plus an inert grenade in a checked bag in Norfolk.

“We don't know grenades or other types of ordnance are inert until our explosives professionals take a closer look,” TSA spokesman Bob Burns said in a news release.

Officials also discovered an array of knives and throwing stars in several carry-on bags at various airports. Such items can be packed in checked baggage, but not in carry-on luggage.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.