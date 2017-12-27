Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Wilmerding residents urged to avoid rabid cat that scratched woman

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A cat that scratched a woman Friday in Wilmerding has tested positive for rabies, according to the Allegheny County Health Department.

Officials report the cat, which was discovered in the 400 block of Orient Avenue and was brought to the Health Department on Saturday, had exposure to other animals in the vicinity. Officials have advised the woman to seek medical treatment and are urging residents in the area to contact the county Health Department immediately at 412-687-2243 if they or their pets have had contact with a feral cat.

“We strongly urge all residents to avoid any kind of contact with a wild or stray animal, particularly those in Wilmerding, where the rabid cat was found,” said Dr. Karen Hacker, director of the county department. “If any animal appears to be acting strange or becomes threatening, residents should notify their local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission immediately.”

The cat wasn't foaming at the mouth, which is typically perceived as a sign of rabies, but was lethargic and appeared sickly and weak and hissed when approached.

Exposures to the rabies virus, transmitted by an animal bite or scratch, are almost always fatal if left untreated.

Official advised anyone who is bitten, scratched or exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal to immediately cleanse the wound with soap and water, seek medical treatment and contact the Health Department.

The cat was the 16th rabid animal reported in the county in 2017 — along with two other cats, seven raccoons, five bats and one skunk.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

