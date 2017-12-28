Two people killed in White Oak fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people died in a fire Thursday morning in White Oak, authorities said.

Allegheny County 911 supervisors said the fire was reported at about 3:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of State Street. Local police and the fire chief arrived at the scene to find the front of the house fully engulfed in flames, according to Allegheny County fire marshal Matthew Brown.

Two occupants of the home were found deceased on the first floor of the home, Brown said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office had not yet released the victims' identities; the Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Other neighbors said the residents were an older couple, including a woman who may have had mobility problems.

The fire had completely gutted the front of the house and was still coming through the roof at the rear of the two-story wooden structure more than an hour after the first response.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.