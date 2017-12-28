Two-alarm fire in McKees Rocks apartment building displaces 12 people

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A dozen people were left homeless Thursday morning after fire ripped through an apartment building in McKees Rocks, authorities said.

The fire in the 700 block of Chartiers Avenue was first reported at about 6:20 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 supervisor said. The three-story brick building had apartments above ground-floor storefronts.

A resident of the upstairs apartments reported alarms going off and fire seen near a third-floor apartment, according to Allegheny County Fire Marshal Matthew Brown.

When firefighters arrived at about 6:30 a.m., there was heavy fire coming from the third floor, Brown said. Residents were trying to evacuate the building, but at least one person had to be rescued and it took until 10:30 a.m. to confirm that everyone who had been in the building had gotten out safely.

Several residents suffered minor injuries and firefighters were hurt slipping and falling in icy conditions, Brown said. The Red Cross assisted 12 people displaced by the fire.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. Chartiers Avenue was temporarily closed in the area of Island and Thompson avenues.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.