Allegheny

Weekend weather forecast includes snow, cold temps

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 10:00 a.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Snow is expected to be light this weekend, but anyone heading out the door better bundle up as temperatures hover in the mid- to low teens throughout the weekend.

The Greater Pittsburgh area will likely wake up to about 1-3 inches of snow Saturday morning, tapering off by 11 a.m. It will remain mostly cloudy and cold throughout the day, said John Darnley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Precipitation isn't a concern for Sunday, but it will be very cold. Anyone headed to the Steelers game should pack blankets, hats and gloves.

Though the temperature should be about 15 degrees for 1 p.m. kickoff, a light wind from the northwest will make it feel like it's in the single digits, Darnley said.

Temperatures typically hit the mid-30s this time of year.

While you're out ringing in the new year Sunday evening, temperatures are going to drop to about 7 degrees with wind chill making it feel like a brisk zero, Darnley said. No snow is expected for New Year's Eve.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

