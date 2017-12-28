Pittsburgh residents prepaying 2018 property taxes must do so by noon Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A steady stream of residents filed through the Pittsburgh Treasurer's Office on Thursday to prepay 2018 property taxes and qualify for an income tax deduction that will be reduced under a federal tax overhaul that takes effect in January.

Residents can deduct state and local income taxes, sales taxes and property taxes from federal tax bills in 2017. A new tax law signed last week by President Trump caps the total deduction at $10,000.

“I'm trying to get the deduction because I'm going to lose it next year,” said Edward Walker of Squirrel Hill. “My real estate taxes alone will exceed the $10,000.”

Residents looking to prepay Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Public Schools taxes must do so in person by noon Friday in the treasurer's real estate office. The office is housed in the city Controller's Office on the first floor of the City-County Building, Downtown.

Allegheny County will accept prepayment of 2018 county real estate taxes in person or by mail at the county Treasurer's Office in the courthouse, Downtown. Payments sent by mail must be postmarked by Saturday.

Tax offices across Western Pennsylvania say they've been overwhelmed with calls and visits from residents seeking to prepay taxes.

Washington County also is accepting tax prepayments at the treasurer's office.

Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens said she was mistaken Wednesday when she confirmed that her office would permit residents to pay county taxes early. She said she has since learned the office is prohibited by state law to accept the payments. Treasurer's offices in Butler and Westmoreland county said they also are prohibited from accepting payments for 2018.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.