Allegheny

PWSA should be reorganized, but stay under city ownership, panel recommends

Theresa Clift and Bob Bauder | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Members of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's blue-ribbon panel which is researching operations at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority discusses authority problems on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Members of Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's blue-ribbon panel which is researching operations at the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority discusses authority problems on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

Updated 12 minutes ago

The troubled Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority should remain under city ownership, but should be reorganized, a panel has recommended.

The reorganization should be complete by March 31 through a contract between the city and PWSA, according to a report released Thursday by Mayor Bill Peduto's “blue ribbon panel.” The reorganization should then be made permanent through an amendment to the state's Municipal Authorities Act, the report said.

Peduto formed the eight-member panel in March , tasked with coming up with long-term strategies to improve PWSA's operations and customer service.

The debt-ridden authority has been exceeding a federal lead threshold since the summer of 2016.

In a November audit, State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said the dysfunctional authority should no longer be a city authority or the city should operate the water and sewage system as part of the city's functions.

Under the existing model, PWSA's drinking water and storm systems are owned by the city and leased to PWSA. PWSA has the option to buy the assets from the city for $1 in 2025.

Peduto, City Council and PWSA Board plan to publicly review the panel's recommendations in January, the release said.

Peduto has said he does not want to privatize the system completely.

“I want to thank the members of the Panel for their hard work over the past year and the public service they have delivered to the entire Pittsburgh community. Nothing is more important than protecting our water and ensuring that residents are provided this precious resource safely and efficiently,” Peduto said in a statement.

PWSA Interim Executive Director Robert Weimar said in a statement: “On behalf of the Authority, I would like to thank the Mayor's Blue Ribbon Panel for their thoughtful engagement and interest in making PWSA the water utility Pittsburgh expects and deserves. We are currently reviewing the recommendations included in their report, and look forward to working with all of our stakeholders to determine the best path forward for the organization.”

This story will be updated.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

