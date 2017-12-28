Peduto appointed to board of national environmental organization
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has been appointed to the board of directors for a national environmental organization.
ICLEI USA — Local Governments for Sustainability, based in Denver, was founded in 1990 as the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives. Peduto's office said in a news release that the city and Peduto have long partnered with the organization on climate protection and sustainability initiatives.
Peduto traveled with the organization in November to the 2017 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany. The city is a founding member of ICLEI's Urban Transition Alliance, an international group that includes post-industrial cities in the United States, Germany and China promoting environmental stewardship. ICLEI USA is part of a global network of officials from more than 1,000 local governments in 84 countries.
