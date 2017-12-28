Police say McKees Rocks woman is suspect in critical stabbing at public housing complex

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police are looking for a woman suspected of stabbing an unidentified 32-year-old man in the chest Thursday afternoon inside an Allegheny County public housing complex in McKees Rocks.

Police allege Darlena Johnson of McKees Rocks was the person responsible for the stabbing, which left the victim in critical condition Thursday night.

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault and attempted homicide.

Johnson, 24, is described as 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds.

Allegheny County police said they responded to the stabbing about 4:10 p.m. at Hays Manor , which includes 152 residential units ranging from one to four bedrooms on Locust Street.

A friend drove the victim to a hospital, county police Lt. Andrew Schurman said.

Officials did not provide an update on the victim's condition.

County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed to this report. Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.