Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Department of Public Works issues Level 1 Snow Alert for tonight

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 7:06 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Pittsburgh's Public Works Department has issued a Level 1 Snow Alert for Thursday effective at 10 p.m., but it doesn't expect more than a half-inch of accumulation overnight.

Freezing temperatures may cause ice to form but officials are only predicting a 30 percent chance of snow between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, the department said in a release.

About 50 vehicles will be deployed to treat the roads with rock salt, the department said.

The Public Works Department classifies storm conditions into Winter Storm Levels, which determine the required response timeframe following winter precipitation.

Following a Level 1 Snow Event, the department expects the roads to be treated within 24 hours of the storm ending.

The city's Snow Plow Tracker is available to monitor the travel of all vehicles working to remove snow and ice.

Public Works says residents should contact the 311 Response Center if a street is not treated within the designated timeframe following a storm.

Warming centers opening

Ahead of freezing temps tomorrow, three Citiparks Senior Healthy Active Living Centers will be available for use as daytime warming centers from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Details for daytime warming centers and overnight shelter resources can be found on the city's website .

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.