Pittsburgh Department of Public Works issues Level 1 Snow Alert for tonight

Level 4 Event (more than 10”): 311 calls will not be taken until weather event drops to a Level 3.

Level 3 Event (6-10”): Crews have 48 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.

Level 2 Event (3-6”): Crews have 32 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.

Level 1 Event (1-3”): Crews have 24 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Works classifies storm conditions into Storm Levels. Levels determine the required response timeframe for a given snowstorm.

Pittsburgh's Public Works Department has issued a Level 1 Snow Alert for Thursday effective at 10 p.m., but it doesn't expect more than a half-inch of accumulation overnight.

Freezing temperatures may cause ice to form but officials are only predicting a 30 percent chance of snow between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, the department said in a release.

About 50 vehicles will be deployed to treat the roads with rock salt, the department said.

Following a Level 1 Snow Event, the department expects the roads to be treated within 24 hours of the storm ending.

The city's Snow Plow Tracker is available to monitor the travel of all vehicles working to remove snow and ice.

Public Works says residents should contact the 311 Response Center if a street is not treated within the designated timeframe following a storm.

Warming centers opening

Ahead of freezing temps tomorrow, three Citiparks Senior Healthy Active Living Centers will be available for use as daytime warming centers from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Details for daytime warming centers and overnight shelter resources can be found on the city's website .

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.