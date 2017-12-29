Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Fire rips through McKeesport duplex, displaces two families

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 9:03 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Fire spread through gaps in walls and ceilings to damage both sides of a McKeesport duplex Friday morning, leaving two families homeless.

Allegheny County 911 supervisors said the fire was reported at about 6:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Ridge Street. All the residents had evacuated the building, but the fire quickly escalated to two alarms.

McKeesport Deputy Fire Chief Don Sabol said the fire appeared to have started in the wall of a second-floor bedroom, which had partially collapsed and exposed the flames when firefighters arrived. From there, the fire spread through other walls, floors and ceilings throughout both units of the duplex.

"There were a lot of voids and spaces left by renovations over the years," Sabol said. "It was popping up all over the place. We were chasing it for a while."

All the residents — Sabol counted three adults and six children — got out safely before firefighters arrived, and no one was hurt. The exact cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

