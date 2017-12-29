Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

$2.5M in tax credits awarded to businesses in Pittsburgh's Keystone Innovation Zones

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, talks with Tribune-Review editors and reporters in 2015.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, talks with Tribune-Review editors and reporters in 2015.

Updated 1 hour ago

Businesses in Pittsburgh's Keystone Innovation Zones will receive more than $2.5 million in tax credits, state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, said Friday.

More than $1 million in tax credits went to 18 businesses in the Greater Oakland zone and about $1.5 million was awarded to 25 businesses in the Pittsburgh Central zone.

Recipients include Gecko Robotics Inc. in Point Breeze, mapping software company Mine Vision Systems Inc. in East Liberty, restaurant reservation app NoWait in Oakland, education technology company Birdbrain Technologies LLC in Uptown and Downtown ticketing software company Showclix Inc.

The Keystone Innovation Zone program, established in 2004, is intended to promote economic growth by supporting entrepreneurial projects. The state's 29 innovation zones are clustered around institutions of higher education in an effort to retain the students who are educated there.

Allegheny County is home to two Keystone Innovation Zones, Pittsburgh Central and Greater Oakland. Together, they serve industries such as information technology, robotics, nanotech and advanced materials. Nearby educational institutions include Community College of Allegheny County, Carlow University, Carnegie Mellon University, Duquesne University, Point Park University and the University of Pittsburgh.

The Westmoreland County Keystone Innovation Zone, based in Greensburg, supports industries such as advanced materials and diversified manufacturing, life sciences, biomedical and information technology. Nearby educational institutions include Saint Vincent College, Seton Hill University, Penn State University New Kensington, University of Pittsburgh in Greensburg and Westmoreland Community College.

"We need to retain the bright, young college students who are educated in Pennsylvania, and one way to do this is by boosting the businesses that will hire them," Costa said in a statement. "Keystone Innovation Zones support burgeoning businesses on the cutting edges of their fields. The tax credits they get from the state allow them to hire our local college graduates and cover their business expenses."

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.