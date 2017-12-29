Pittsburgh mayor signs ordinance banning use of instruments on exotic animals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has signed legislation banning the use of any device that could inflict pain, intimidate or give the impression of inflicting pain for training or controlling wild or exotic animals, a spokeswoman said Friday.

The ordinance sponsored by council President Bruce Kraus of the South Side specifically prohibits the use of elephant goads, shocking devices, hacksaws, baseball bats, axe handles, pitchforks, whips, sticks and muzzles.

Opponents of the bill, including the Syria Shrine Circus, said the bill essentially outlaws circuses in Pittsburgh.

“This will effectively end the Shrine Circus as we know it,” Paul Leavy, the circus chairman, previously said . “We had an almost 70-year run here in Pittsburgh. We are contracted to come in September of 2018 and we certainly hope that City Council will let us fulfill that agreement. Right now we'll just explore what actions we need to take to possibly still save the circus. We'll start with the mayor and we'll work from there.”

Supporters praised council for passing the bill, which subjects violators to a maximum $1,000 fine and 30 days imprisonment for each violation, but contains no provisions for enforcement.

At least 15 representatives of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and the circus urged council to rewrite the legislation, saying it was based on “outdated bias and untrue statements” regarding the treatment of animals.

Council passed the legislation by a 6-3 vote on Dec. 19. Councilwomen Deb Gross of Highland Park, Darlene Harris of Spring Hill and Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood voted against it. Peduto signed the ordinance late Thursday.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991, bschmitt@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @Bencschmitt.