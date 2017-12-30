Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

A frigid weekend on tap for Western Pennsylvania

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
Olivia Glad, 6, launches a snowball at her father, Jeremiah Glad, while playing in the snow on the sidewalk along Harrison Avenue in Greensburg on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A snowy, slushy East Carson Street in Pittsburgh after about 3 inches of snow fell on the area overnight Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
Megan Guza | Tribune-Review
Steve Polk uses a snow blower to clear his neighbors driveway along Pacific Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Brackenridge.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Helena Materna, of Greensburg, brushes snow from her vehicle before venturing out Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 along Park Street near downtown Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A resident digs out the sidewalk Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 along Park Street in Greensburg after the area was blanketed with heavy snowfall.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A municipal salt truck plows through drifts of snow in downtown Greensburg along South Maple Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 after heavy snowfall hit the region.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A resident digs out the sidewalk Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 along Park Street in Greensburg after the area was blanketed with heavy snowfall.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Twin brothers Ethan and Tyler (center) McCauley, both 13, transport snow while shoveling out a parking spot for their grandparents on North Maple Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Greensburg. The pair were working with their other siblings to clean out the snow before heading back home to Leesburg, Va. after staying with the grandparents for the holidays.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Bennie Manchini rides a saucer while sledding down a hill along Richmond Street on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in New Kensington.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
A runner jogs along Arch Avenue in Greensburg on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 amidst a winter scene after heavy snowfall hit the region.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The region's weekend forecast in brief: It's cold, and it's going to stay cold.

Like, really cold.

"Overnight, it's going to drop down a few more degrees," said National Weather Service meteorologist John Darnley. "Going into Sunday, we'll wake up tomorrow morning with a temperature right around 7 degrees."

Kickoff for the Steelers 1 p.m. game Sunday at Heinz Field against the Cleveland Browns will be about 5 degrees. The wind chill Sunday will put the feels-like temperature right around -5 degrees.

Darnley said snow would continue to fall through Saturday afternoon, though with less accumulation than the night before.

"What we said was going to happen occurred – most of the area got about 3 inches on average," he said. Areas north of Pittsburgh got a little less, and the ridges of Westmoreland County and the surrounding area – like Seven Springs – got about 6 inches.

Those areas could see another 2 inches fall, and Pittsburgh could see another 1-2 inches throughout the evening.

The snowfall and the slick road conditions that followed caused minor car crashes all over the county throughout the morning, an emergency dispatch supervisor said, though Allegheny County saw no major crashes.

Pittsburgh officials declared a Level 2 snow event Friday evening, meaning crews planned for 3-6 inches of snow. Crews have 32 hours after the storm's end to clear streets.

The city's snow plow tracker remains live.

Dispatchers at the Westmoreland County Emergency Management Center said they clocked calls of fender benders throughout the county Saturday morning as motorists tackled icy roads.

"The snow covered roads were causing people to spin out all over the place," said a spokesman for the Westmoreland 911 Center .

A crash shut down Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County for nearly five hours Saturday morning.

State Police at Belle Vernon said I-70 westbound was closed between the Madison and New Stanton exits when a pair of tractor trailer trucks collided spilling fluid on the highway shortly after 7 a.m..

Police said no one was injured in the accident and the snow-covered highway reopened shortly before noon Saturday.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

