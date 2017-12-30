A frigid weekend on tap for Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The region's weekend forecast in brief: It's cold, and it's going to stay cold.

Like, really cold.

"Overnight, it's going to drop down a few more degrees," said National Weather Service meteorologist John Darnley. "Going into Sunday, we'll wake up tomorrow morning with a temperature right around 7 degrees."

Kickoff for the Steelers 1 p.m. game Sunday at Heinz Field against the Cleveland Browns will be about 5 degrees. The wind chill Sunday will put the feels-like temperature right around -5 degrees.

Darnley said snow would continue to fall through Saturday afternoon, though with less accumulation than the night before.

"What we said was going to happen occurred – most of the area got about 3 inches on average," he said. Areas north of Pittsburgh got a little less, and the ridges of Westmoreland County and the surrounding area – like Seven Springs – got about 6 inches.

Those areas could see another 2 inches fall, and Pittsburgh could see another 1-2 inches throughout the evening.

A peaceful, snowy morning is in progress! Roughly 2' so far here at the office. How much have YOU got??? pic.twitter.com/o43qXsNeIe — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 30, 2017

The snowfall and the slick road conditions that followed caused minor car crashes all over the county throughout the morning, an emergency dispatch supervisor said, though Allegheny County saw no major crashes.

Pittsburgh officials declared a Level 2 snow event Friday evening, meaning crews planned for 3-6 inches of snow. Crews have 32 hours after the storm's end to clear streets.

The city's snow plow tracker remains live.

Dispatchers at the Westmoreland County Emergency Management Center said they clocked calls of fender benders throughout the county Saturday morning as motorists tackled icy roads.

"The snow covered roads were causing people to spin out all over the place," said a spokesman for the Westmoreland 911 Center .

A crash shut down Interstate 70 in Westmoreland County for nearly five hours Saturday morning.

State Police at Belle Vernon said I-70 westbound was closed between the Madison and New Stanton exits when a pair of tractor trailer trucks collided spilling fluid on the highway shortly after 7 a.m..

Police said no one was injured in the accident and the snow-covered highway reopened shortly before noon Saturday.

UPDATE: I-70 all lanes are now open. Traffic moving slowly. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 30, 2017

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.