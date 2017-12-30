Passenger struck in head during rush-hour shooting dies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man who was shot in the head during rush-hour traffic last week has died, authorities said Saturday.

Anton Kemaev, 35, was pronounced dead Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

A county spokesperson confirmed that Kemaev was the passenger in a white Nissan Altima driving on Second Avenue Dec. 19 when someone opened fired on the car, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, drove across the Hot Metal Street Bridge and stopped on South Water Street, where officers responded, police said.

Investigators revealed earlier this week that they do not believe Kemaev or the driver of the Altima was the intended target.

Kemaev was transported to UPMC Presbyterian after the shooting, where he remained in critical condition until he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a release from the medical examiner.

Police have released no information on any suspect or suspect vehicle. They have asked anyone who saw or heard anything on Second Avenue around the time of the shooting to call the homicide unit at 412-323-7161.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.