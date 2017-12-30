Reports: Former Pittsburgh man with alleged ties to ISIS arrested in Virginia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Pittsburgh man who allegedly wanted to join the Islamic State group was arrested Friday night after an hours-long FBI raid in Virginia, multiple Washington D.C.-area news outlets reported.

Sean Andrew Duncan, who moved from Pittsburgh to Sterling, Va., in June, allegedly used the internet to research how to make bombs and weapons, according to court documents obtained by NBC4 and Fox 5 in Washington.

UPDATE, Sterling VA FBI raid: Sean Andrew Duncan arrested, allegedly tried to obstruct FBI investigation into his possible support of ISIS. Per court records he may have been radicalized after converting to Islam. FBI told he was interested in joining ISIS & attacking the US. pic.twitter.com/ZxTqREMe7m — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) December 30, 2017

A relative of Duncan's reportedly told investigators that he had "converted to Islam, may have been radicalized and voiced his approval of Westerners being beheaded in the Middle East," Fox 5 reported.

According to information pulled from court documents by NBC4, Allegheny County police in June gave the FBI a copy of Duncan's phone, and the FBI found numerous searches for ISIS-related material, ISIS attacks, weapons, body armor, and surveillance and defense tactics. Allegheny County police had obtained a copy of his phone while investigating the death of Duncan's infant child. The cause of the child's death was inconclusive, documents said.

Update 4, Sterling VA FBI raid: Court docs say Sean Andrew Duncan moved from Pittsburgh to Sterling in June. Relative said after converting to Islam he'd voiced support for beheading Westerners in the Middle East. FBI thinks he researched how to commit a terrorist attack. — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) December 30, 2017

According to information pulled from FBI court documents by NBC4:

Duncan and his wife were interviewed by the FBI after traveling to Turkey on Feb. 26, 2016. Duncan deleted his Facebook account two days after being interviewed by the FBI, according to the documents.

Duncan allegedly had contact with a foreign detained ISIS supporter who told the FBI Duncan had expressed interest in joining ISIS and conducting an attack in the United States. The woman said Duncan gave her instructions on how to build homemade bombs. Duncan would also share news articles with her from Amaq News, an ISIS news outlet, the documents said. The woman also told the FBI Duncan had asked her to go to Syria and to be his second wife.

This month, the FBI found a Twitter account allegedly associated with Duncan's phone number. The Twitter handle was @DawlahtulIslaam, which roughly translates to "the Islamic State."

According Fox 5:

The FBI says the searches are "indicative of an individual planning and researching how to conduct an attack and defend himself from bodily harm."

The FBI got more information on Duncan from a woman in custody of international authorities for actively planning to join ISIS, as well as a known ISIS recruiter, and an undercover FBI employee.

Documents show a search was authorized for Duncan's home in Sterling on Dec. 19, and was executed by FBI agents Friday.

Update 3, Sterling VA FBI raid: Sean Andrew Duncan allegedly shared link to bomb-making instructions with a woman who tried to join ISIS. He allegedly shared it because she was upset at work over 'women wearing shorts that exposed their bodies' & wanted to do something about it. — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) December 30, 2017

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.