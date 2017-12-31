Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Friends, family mourn the death of Russian tourist Anton Kemaev shot two weeks ago in Pittsburgh

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
Anton Kemaev, 35, was visiting Pittsburgh from Russia Dec. 19 when the car in which he was a passenger was shot during rush-hour traffic on Second Avenue. Kemaev died at UPMC Presbyterian Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
Anton Kemaev and his wife, Olga.
Anton Kemaev and his wife, Olga.

Anton Kemaev was set to travel from Pittsburgh back to his home in Russia next week to celebrate his country's Christmas with his wife and three children

Instead, Olga Kemaev arrived in Pittsburgh late last week to be by his side when he succumbed to a gunshot wound he sustained Dec. 19. Next week, around Russian Christmas, she will travel home with her husband's ashes.

"They met in high school. They were together since high school," said Anton Kemaev's friend, Vladimir Shlyakhtim, translating for Olga, who does not speak English.

The two have three children in Russia – two girls and a boy, Shlyakhtim said.

Kemaev was a passenger in a friend's white Nissan Altima Dec. 19. They were heading toward Greenfield in rush hour traffic just before 6 p.m. when someone opened fire from another vehicle on Second Avenue in South Oakland, according to police. Kemaev was shot in the head. Investigators said neither he nor the driver was the intended target.

The Altima's driver made it across the Hot Metal Street Bridge to South Water Street, where police and paramedics arrived and took Kemaev to UPMC Presbyterian. He remained there in critical condition until he was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon.

Kemaev had been visiting the country for a few months on a Visa.

"His dream was to come to America and to see America," Shlyakhtim said. He'd been planning to go to Alaska and Las Vegas. He'd already seen Chicago and Washington, D.C. This was his first visit to Pittsburgh, he said.

"He was a great person," Shlyakhtim said. "He had plans. He thought every life was valuable. Every person -- a dog, a tree."

Friends held a candlelight vigil outside of UPMC Presbyterian Tuesday night. A GoFundMe page was originally set up to help with medical expenses and travel for Kemaev's family. The money raised now will go to help his wife and children.

Olga Kemaev said through Shlyakhtim that she and her family are devastated by the loss of her husband.

He climbed mountains in Nepal and across the world, Shlyakhtim said. He didn't smoke, and he didn't drink, and Olga elected to donate her husband's organs.

They will save four American lives, he said.

"It could (have been) me, it could have been anybody," he said of the shooting. "I don't know if I can find another one like him."

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

