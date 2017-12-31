Mothers, fathers, daughters, sons: A year of 106 homicides in Allegheny County
Updated 7 hours ago
Across Allegheny County, 106 people died at the hands of others in 2017, their deaths ruled homicides.
Fifty-seven were killed in the City of Pittsburgh. Thirteen were killed in the 5 square miles that make up McKeesport. A dozen were killed in the three areas that make up Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood.
There were 24 children killed. The youngest were both 4 months old.
On the North Side, a 26-year-old mother was shot to death with her infant in her arms. The child survived. Last week, a 7-year-old boy was shot to death, found by police lying dead atop his father, who also was lifeless.
via Pittsburgh Public Safety & Allegheny County Medical Examiner
Most – 92 people – were killed by firearms. Six were stabbed, three were beaten, one was asphyxiated and five were killed by fires that were set intentionally.
At least nine were victims of domestic or intimate partner violence.
The number of homicides citywide has stayed relatively stable over the last several years: 57 in 2017 compared to 58 in 2016. In 2015, Pittsburgh saw 60 homicides.
via Pittsburgh Public Safety & Allegheny County Medical Examiner
In Allegheny County, detectives investigated 50 homicides, just one more than in 2016. In 2015, county detectives investigated 57 homicides.
The demographics of homicide victims remained mostly the same – a vast number are black men between 18 and 30. In Pittsburgh, there were seven white victims; in the rest of Allegheny County, 17.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.
