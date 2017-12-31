Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburghers ring in 2018

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 8:54 p.m.
People watch fireworks on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
People watch fireworks on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Giggles the clown shows kids how to make balloon swords inside 5th Avenue Place during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. The cold temperature forced many First Night Activities inside.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Giggles the clown shows kids how to make balloon swords inside 5th Avenue Place during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. The cold temperature forced many First Night Activities inside.
Fire performer Davi Della Fiamma spits a ball of flame on the stage on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Fire performer Davi Della Fiamma spits a ball of flame on the stage on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Declan Sadock, 3, of Crafton looks out the window of the O'Reilly Theater on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Declan Sadock, 3, of Crafton looks out the window of the O'Reilly Theater on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Vendor David Moore New Years Eve paraphernalia on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Vendor David Moore New Years Eve paraphernalia on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Wei-yuan Chen and Yen-Ming Tseng, both of Akron, OH, try to keep warm on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Wei-yuan Chen and Yen-Ming Tseng, both of Akron, OH, try to keep warm on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Miles Swanson, 6, of Potomac, MD shows off his '2018' glasses on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Miles Swanson, 6, of Potomac, MD shows off his '2018' glasses on Penn Ave. during First Night Activities, downtown, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017.

Updated 7 hours ago

Sub-freezing temperatures couldn't keep revelers from ringing in 2018 in Downtown Pittsburgh Sunday night.

Wind chills pushed the feels-like temperature as low as -5 degrees, a forecast the pushed nearly all of the First Night festivities indoors – save for the annual Zambelli Fireworks display.

In its 24th year, the Cultural Trust has sponsored the event for the past 15. The art-centered celebration included ice sculptures, a silent disco, performances by fire dancers, a comedy showcase, dozens of other live performances, and not one, but two fireworks displays.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.