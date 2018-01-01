First baby of 2018 in Pittsburgh a speedy and healthy delivery for Pleasant Hills couple

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eleanor Rose Handshue entered the world on her own time, that is 3:17 a.m. Monday, earning her the distinction of the first baby born in Pittsburgh for 2018, according to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood.

Both mother and child were in excellent condition Monday morning.

Christina Handshue along with her husband Jim, both age 37, were watching television with their three children, Ryan, 8, Maggie, 6, and Jane, 3, in their Pleasant Hills home at 11:40 p.m. Sunday, waiting for the New Year's ball to drop.

But that wasn't the only celebratory event awaiting the family.

Handshue was sitting on the couch when she felt a “pop.”

She already had some false labor starts during the week.

The experienced mother and her doctor didn't think it was quite time, as Eleanor Rose wasn't due until Jan. 2.

Handshue was already been making plans for induced labor later in the week if needed.

Then Handshue stood up from the couch and discovered her water had broken.

She called West Penn and was advised to celebrate the turn of the new year with her family, then head straight to the hospital.

Handshue wasn't even packed.

Her daughter Maggie helped her grab some clothing and other essentials quickly.

“My coaching is what helped cross the finish line,” Handshue's husband Jim said.

But on second thought, he attributed the smooth delivery to his efficient driving to West Penn, making it to the Bloomfield hospital in 20 minutes, arriving about 12:15 a.m. Monday.

“He's my rock,” Handshue said.

Apparently in advance labor at the hospital, Handshue said she was in no position, literally, to accept an epidural shot to ease the pain.

“It took only three hours and five pushes and that was it,” Handshue said.

Her quickest delivery by far, she added.

Eleanor Rose came in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 19.5 inches.

While Handshue learned that Eleanor Rose was the first baby born at West Penn, the hospital informed her that she was the first born in Pittsburgh, according to Stephanie Waite, Allegheny Health Network spokeswoman, who consulted with area hospitals.

The Handshue family will receive a gift basket celebrating Eleanor Rose's birthday.

As television news cameras and other visited the Handshues in the hospital, Eleanor Rose remained alert and calm throughout.

“She likes the light,” Handshue said.

And Eleanor Rose's tolerance to all the excitement, “will get her ready for when she is with her two sisters and brother,” she said.

West Penn delivers anywhere from 10 to 20 babies a day, according to Waite.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.