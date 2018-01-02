Water main break closes Evergreen Road from McKnight Road to Baytree Street in Pittsburgh
A 16-inch water main break has caused the closure of Evergreen Road from Baytree Street to McKnight Road in Pittsburgh's Perry North neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Contractors were on site Tuesday and are expected to work throughout the day, according to Rachel Rampa, spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh Water Sewer Authority.
PWSA did not expect any water outages for customers in the area of the break Tuesday, according to Rampa.
An update on the repair and re-opening of Evergreen Road will be issued before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Customers who need additional information can call PWSA emergency dispatch anytime at 412-255-2423.
Water gushing a couple feet in the air on Evergreen Rd. It's closed between Baytree and Ivory. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/sQLCwgt8Xf— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) January 2, 2018