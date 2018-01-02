Two new Allegheny County Council members to be sworn in Tuesday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two new Allegheny County Council members will be sworn in Tuesday, which will bring the number of seats held by Democrats on the 15-member panel to 11.

O'Hara Democrat Anita Prizio will be sworn in for the District 3 seat after defeating incumbent Shaler Republican Ed Kress.

Prizio, owner of Pittsburgh Crankshaft Service Inc., was a member of O'Hara Township Council from 1998 through 2006. She was also a Democratic Party delegate for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election.

District 3 covers Millvale, Sharpsburg, Aspinwall, Reserve, Etna, O'Hara, Fox Chapel, Shaler, Hampton, Indiana and West Deer.

The council's second new member is Banksville Democrat Robert Palmosina , who will replace Jim Ellenbogen in District 12.

Palmosina, Collier's public works director, defeated Ellenbogen in the May primary.

Palmosina was endorsed by the county's Democratic committee.

District 12 includes Pittsburgh's southern neighborhoods, the West End and portions of the South Hills.

The two new members, along with four who were re-elected , will be sworn in during a council meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the County Courthouse, 436 Grant St., in the fourth floor Gold Room.

There are no other items on the agenda.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.