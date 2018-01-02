Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County issues consumer alert for Hazelwood convenience store with rodent infestation

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Allegheny County Heatlh Deaprtment issued a consumer alert for S&R Market in Hazelwood due to a mice infestation.
Google Maps
Updated 34 minutes ago

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert about a Hazelwood convenience store where officials found a rodent infestation.

County inspectors reported an “active rodent infestation” when they inspected S & R Market, 4915 Second Ave., on Dec. 21.

The alert has not been lifted, according to a county website.

Inspectors noted several bags of chips and pieces of produce had been chewed or eaten by rodents, the report said. They also found mouse droppings on the counter near the coffee and beverage machines, in several shelves and in the aisles. They found a hole where the mice could be getting in.

The county is requiring the store's employees to go through all inventory to get rid of damaged goods, and fix all entry points for the rodents, including the building's foundation.

The department is also fining the store $255.

Employees of the store were not available for comment Tuesday.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

