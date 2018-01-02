Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

United to add second daily Pittsburgh-San Francisco flight this summer

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 4:00 p.m.
In this July 8, 2015, file photo, United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane, top, taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.
United Airlines is adding a second seasonal, daily flight from Pittsburgh International Airport to San Francisco.

The new flight will run from June 7 through Aug. 20 with a morning departure from Pittsburgh, according to the airport. The return flight will be overnight.

The airline is also changing the time of its long-running, year-round service to San Francisco, the release said.

Starting April 9, the flight will depart Pittsburgh at 5:30 p.m. and arrive in San Francisco at 8 p.m. The return flight will leave California at 8:40 a.m. and arrive in Pittsburgh at 4:35 p.m.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis, who has been pushing for more West Coast service since she took the helm in 2015, said in a news release that she wants the airline to eventually make the new seasonal flight a year-round one.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said in the release: “Our technology industry in this region has been asking for expanded service to San Francisco, and we're pleased United is growing its service and providing additional West Coast ties to support that industry. This is just one more example of our region's growing economy. This additional service by United will help our region's expanding technology industry and allow those businesses to thrive, while also facilitating additional opportunities for tourism.”

Audrey Russo, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Technology Council, said: “With the presence of Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber and others here in Pittsburgh, we have a multitude of companies of all sizes and growth stages that depend on a nonstop link to Silicon Valley to conduct business, or travel for trade shows and conferences.”

Tickets are now available for purchase.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

