Allegheny

Hampton receives $500K grant for sewage facility improvements

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 6:12 p.m.
Hampton received a $500,000 grant to upgrade its sewage treatment facility, according to state Rep. Hal English, R-Hampton.

English worked with township officials to secure the Gaming Economic Development Fund grant, which will assist the township with its Glannon Watershed Improvement Project.

Administered by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County, such grants are intended to provide financial assistance to facilitate economic development projects in the county.

English said in a statement that the funding will help “ensure the well-being of residents and wildlife alike.

The grant, approved in 2017, will offset the cost of the Pennsylvania Sewage Facilities Act 537 Plan and an associated rate study, English said. The funds will also be applied to the $1.2 million cost of sewer lining to reduce infiltration and inflow at the Glannon pump station.

“I was happy to assist in obtaining this grant for precious front-end dollars to properly analyze the scope of the sewer system needs or upgrades as well as environmental requirements,” English said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

