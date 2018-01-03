GetGo gas station under construction in Edgewood looking to fill four positions
Updated 3 hours ago
The Edgewood Towne Center GetGo gas station at 1559 South Braddock Ave. is looking to fill four positions ahead of its new building.
The gas station is currently under construction and is expected to open spring 2018, said spokesman Dick Roberts.
GetGo will conduct open interviews from 2 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 3, Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 at the Waterfront's Hampton Inn and Suites, 301 W Waterfront Drive in Homestead.
Now hiring @GetGo 's NEW Pittsburgh location! Open Interviews 1/2 & 1/3, 2-7pm at The Hampton Inn & Suites-Waterfront https://t.co/vBYhOcky9C— Giant Eagle Jobs (@GiantEagle_Jobs) January 2, 2018
The following positions are open:
• GetGo Beer & Wine Lead, full-time
• GetGo Cafe + Market Crew Lead, full-time
• GetGo Cafe + Market Kitchen Lead, full-time
• GetGo Cafe + Market Go Getter, part-time
For more details on the job descriptions, visit the website .
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.