Pittsburgh man threw car in reverse, hit wife with open door, cops say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man from Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood was arrested Wednesday following a dispute with his wife and allegedly hitting her with his car, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Pittsburgh Police arrested Omar Matali, 31, with initial charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and others, according to court records.

Matali was allegedly arguing with this wife, took her belongings and loaded their child in a car. When he was driving away, his wife followed him, according to WPXI.

When she opened the car door, Matali allegedly shifted the vehicle in reverse, backed up, and hit his wife with the open car door, knocking her to the ground and running over her leg, WPXI reported.

Authorities searched for Matali through Tuesday night and took him into custody early Wednesday.

Matali was arraigned Wednesday morning with his preliminary hearing set for Jan. 16 before Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey A. Manning.

He was being held in the Allegheny County Jail early Wednesday, unable to post bail set at $20,000, according to Allegheny County records.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.