Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man threw car in reverse, hit wife with open door, cops say

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
Omar A. Matali
Allegheny County
Omar A. Matali

Updated 7 hours ago

A man from Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood was arrested Wednesday following a dispute with his wife and allegedly hitting her with his car, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Pittsburgh Police arrested Omar Matali, 31, with initial charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and others, according to court records.

Matali was allegedly arguing with this wife, took her belongings and loaded their child in a car. When he was driving away, his wife followed him, according to WPXI.

When she opened the car door, Matali allegedly shifted the vehicle in reverse, backed up, and hit his wife with the open car door, knocking her to the ground and running over her leg, WPXI reported.

Authorities searched for Matali through Tuesday night and took him into custody early Wednesday.

Matali was arraigned Wednesday morning with his preliminary hearing set for Jan. 16 before Allegheny County Judge Jeffrey A. Manning.

He was being held in the Allegheny County Jail early Wednesday, unable to post bail set at $20,000, according to Allegheny County records.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.