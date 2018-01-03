Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police officer hurt in three-alarm McKees Rocks fire, 4 others injured when ambulance crashes on way to hospital

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
WPXI

Updated 2 minutes ago

A police officer was injured in a three-alarm fire in McKees Rocks Wednesday morning, and the ambulance transporting that officer crashed on its way to the hospital, injuring four more people, authorities said.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said the fire was reported in the 100 block of Greydon Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. No one was believed to be trapped, but the fire quickly escalated to three alarms.

Allegheny County Chief Fire Marshal Matt Brown said a responding police officer attempted several times to get inside the building, a residential duplex, to confirm that no one was inside. County spokeswoman Amie Downs said the officer suffered from "respiratory distress" and was being transported by Northwest EMS to a local hospital for evaluation.

But on the way to the hospital, the ambulance crashed into a tow truck heading the opposite direction in the 1700 block of Middletown Road, Kennedy Township. County 911 said another ambulance picked up the patient and continued to the hospital; Downs said additional medics transported three crew members from the ambulance and the driver of the tow truck to hospitals as well. Their conditions were not available Wednesday afternoon.

Downs noted that the section of Middletown Road where the crash occurred is county-maintained and had been "micro-milled" to improve traction. It is also gets extra attention when public works crews treat roads for snow and ice, she said.

Firefighters called the Greydon Avenue fire under control shortly before 11 a.m., and the Fire Marshal's office was investigating. Representatives from the McKees Rocks Police Department could not be reached for comment on the officer's status.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.