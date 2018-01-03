Police officer hurt in three-alarm McKees Rocks fire, 4 others injured when ambulance crashes on way to hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A police officer was injured in a three-alarm fire in McKees Rocks Wednesday morning, and the ambulance transporting that officer crashed on its way to the hospital, injuring four more people, authorities said.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said the fire was reported in the 100 block of Greydon Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. No one was believed to be trapped, but the fire quickly escalated to three alarms.

Just got to the scene of a house fire along Greydon Ave. in McKees Rocks. Working to get confirmed information from officials. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/6gjpUR4nfC — Marlisa Goldsmith (@WPXIMarlisa) January 3, 2018

Allegheny County Chief Fire Marshal Matt Brown said a responding police officer attempted several times to get inside the building, a residential duplex, to confirm that no one was inside. County spokeswoman Amie Downs said the officer suffered from "respiratory distress" and was being transported by Northwest EMS to a local hospital for evaluation.

But on the way to the hospital, the ambulance crashed into a tow truck heading the opposite direction in the 1700 block of Middletown Road, Kennedy Township. County 911 said another ambulance picked up the patient and continued to the hospital; Downs said additional medics transported three crew members from the ambulance and the driver of the tow truck to hospitals as well. Their conditions were not available Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Ambulance hits tow truck head on as it's taking a police officer to the hospital. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/eYTCfKE9t9 — Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) January 3, 2018

Downs noted that the section of Middletown Road where the crash occurred is county-maintained and had been "micro-milled" to improve traction. It is also gets extra attention when public works crews treat roads for snow and ice, she said.

Firefighters called the Greydon Avenue fire under control shortly before 11 a.m., and the Fire Marshal's office was investigating. Representatives from the McKees Rocks Police Department could not be reached for comment on the officer's status.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.