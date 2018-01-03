Mother of man accused in New Kensington cop's killing headed to trial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The mother of accused cop killer Rahmael Holt is headed toward trial for allegedly lying to police during the four-day manhunt for her son in November, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Sherry Holt, 47, of East Pittsburgh will be formally arraigned Feb. 14 on one count of hindering apprehension.

The judge also held for court a hindering apprehension charge against Rahmael Holt's cousin, 29-year-old Marcel Mason.

Both are accused of helping Rahmael Holt in the days after police say Holt fatally shot New Kensington patrolman Brian Shaw.

Shaw tried to pull over a vehicle in which Holt was a passenger about 8 p.m. Nov. 17. Holt bailed from the car, and a foot chase ensued before police say Holt opened fire on Shaw.

Westmoreland County Detective Ray Dupilka testified at a preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on Wednesday that during an interview, Sherry Holt told investigators that her son had showed up at her home about 10:30 p.m. the night of the shooting. She said he was there for about 45 minutes. She said that in the month prior, she'd had no contact with her son.

Later, when she was questioned by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, she said she hadn't spoken with her son, which Allegheny County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Manning said he knew to be a lie based on information from Dupilka.

“She started mincing words about whether she saw him or didn't see him,” Manning said.

He said Sherry Holt was handcuffed, at which point she told investigators that she'd seen her son but not spoken to him.

She remained in the Allegheny County Jail for three days on the hindering apprehension charge before she posted $100,000 bond.

Arrested at the same time were Mason and his girlfriend, Aysa Benson, 30.

Police received a tip that Rahmael Holt had been in contact with Mason, though both Mason and Benson denied having any knowledge of where Holt might be.

Investigators said they later learned that Rahmael Holt had been to Mason's home, where Mason gave him a change of clothes, and Aysa Benson dropped him off at a Downtown Pittsburgh bus stop.

Formal arraignment for Mason is also scheduled for Feb. 14.

Charges of hindering apprehension against Benson were held for court last month. Her formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.