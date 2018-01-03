Pittsburgh cop accused of using Taser on man 'for fun' retires

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh police officer accused last week of using a Taser on a pizza shop employee as a joke retired Wednesday, according to police officials.

Veteran motorcycle officer Ronald Hough was placed on leave last week in the wake of allegations that he shocked an employee at Villa Reale Pizzeria on Smithfield Street in October.

The city's Office of Municipal Investigations and the Citizens Police Review board are investigating. Hough's retirement will not affect the investigation, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

The alleged victim, 46-year-old Dominic Reale, is the son of the Downtown restaurant's owner and is friends with Hough.

Reale's attorney, Joel Sansone, said that a number of officers, including Hough, frequent the pizza shop. He said on Oct. 30, Reale and Hough had been talking for more than an hour before the incident occurred.

A surveillance video released by Sansone appears to show Hough in uniform sitting at a table talking with Reale. At one point, Reale walks away and Hough follows him. Hough then shoots Reale with the Taser over the shoulder of an unidentified female customer, hitting Reale in the chest.

Reale falls to the floor and Hough walks up, helps him to his feet and pulls the Taser prongs from his chest.

Reale has not filed a lawsuit, but Sansone said his office is conducting a investigation.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.