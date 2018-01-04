Police find car of Bethel Park woman missing for a week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police Wednesday found the car belonging to a Bethel Park woman missing since Dec. 27.

Bethel Park Police are investigating the disappearance of resident Diane Lynn Chotta, 52, who was last seen 9:23 p.m., Dec. 27, leaving the My Place Bar in South Park Township at 4113 Brownsville Rd.

As of early Thursday, police say they still had not located Chotta.

Chotta's Buick Century was located at the Port Authority West Liberty park-and-ride lot along West Library Road in Bethel Park covered in snow, according to police.

Her car had been parked at the lot sometime in the afternoon of the day she went missing, according to police.

They also discovered that Chotta's cell phone was turned off since the night she was last seen.

Chotta, 5'4", 110 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown wavy hair, was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, dark jeans and a black purse.

Anyone with information on Chotta's whereabouts is asked to call Bethel Park Police at 412-833-2000.

According to the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI, Chotta's family fears she is in danger.

She lived with her mother in Bethel Park and had previously lived in Munhall, police said.

Chotta was reportedly in a great mood and enjoying herself at the bar where she stopped for a couple of drinks, according to the news station.

Video shot from outside the bar shows her walking out of frame down Brownsville Road toward the T Station, according to WPXI.

Police dogs tracked her from the bar and down the trolley tracks to her car.

A bloodhound team from the Greensburg volunteer fire department and the Bethel Park volunteer fire company have been assisting in the search, according to police.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.