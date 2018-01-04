Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police find car of Bethel Park woman missing for a week

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 5:30 a.m.
Diane Chotta
Bethel Park Police
Diane Chotta

Updated 10 hours ago

Police Wednesday found the car belonging to a Bethel Park woman missing since Dec. 27.

Bethel Park Police are investigating the disappearance of resident Diane Lynn Chotta, 52, who was last seen 9:23 p.m., Dec. 27, leaving the My Place Bar in South Park Township at 4113 Brownsville Rd.

As of early Thursday, police say they still had not located Chotta.

Chotta's Buick Century was located at the Port Authority West Liberty park-and-ride lot along West Library Road in Bethel Park covered in snow, according to police.

Her car had been parked at the lot sometime in the afternoon of the day she went missing, according to police.

They also discovered that Chotta's cell phone was turned off since the night she was last seen.

Chotta, 5'4", 110 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown wavy hair, was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, dark jeans and a black purse.

Anyone with information on Chotta's whereabouts is asked to call Bethel Park Police at 412-833-2000.

According to the Tribune-Review's news partner WPXI, Chotta's family fears she is in danger.

She lived with her mother in Bethel Park and had previously lived in Munhall, police said.

Chotta was reportedly in a great mood and enjoying herself at the bar where she stopped for a couple of drinks, according to the news station.

Video shot from outside the bar shows her walking out of frame down Brownsville Road toward the T Station, according to WPXI.

Police dogs tracked her from the bar and down the trolley tracks to her car.

A bloodhound team from the Greensburg volunteer fire department and the Bethel Park volunteer fire company have been assisting in the search, according to police.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.