Woman shot in shoulder while driving in Clairton in stable condition

A woman was shot in the shoulder while in her car in the 200 block of North Third Street in Clairton just before 1 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman.

The 23-year-old woman, who police didn't identify, was taken to a local hospital where she was in stable condition, according to a press release issued about 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The woman was shot while driving a white Chevy Impala and had a male passenger who was not injured, according to Schurman.

Witnesses reported seeing two other cars fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

The cars leaving the scene were a newer model silver Chrysler minivan and an older model dark color Chevrolet Monte Carlo, according to Schurman.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477). Callers can remain anonymous. Allegheny County Police can also be reached through social media sites including Facebook and twitter

