Dozens of Pittsburgh flights canceled, delayed as Nor'easter intensifies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While Pittsburgh is out of the path of a giant snowstorm swirling its way north along the East Coast, the blizzard has prompted airlines to cancel and delay flights to and from Pittsburgh International Airport.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the airport had about 14 upcoming canceled departing flights, 12 canceled arriving flights and a handful of delays.

The cancellations are for flights to and from New York, New Jersey, Boston and Philadelphia.

Numerous cancellations to Northeast and East Coast airports today due to blizzard. Check flight status with your carrier. pic.twitter.com/qIRyVOw5vT — PIT airport (@PITairport) January 4, 2018

The flight-tracking site FlightAware is reporting more than 3,200 canceled flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The number of Pittsburgh cancellations could increase as the storm moves northward.

The National Weather Service said heavy snow would continue to fall in the Northeast overnight Thursday and lighter snowfall would continue in parts of northern New England on Friday. A separate storm system was expected to bring snow over parts of the Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley and Western Ohio Valley on Thursday.

Due to the severe winter weather, Delta will proactively cancel more than 400 mainline and Delta Connection regional flights 1/3-1/4, primarily at JFK & LGA as well as BOS. Additional cancellations are possible as the storm moves north. Learn more: https://t.co/ERc3HXhhaF — Delta (@Delta) January 3, 2018

Pittsburgh International officials are advising travelers who are flying to the affected areas to check with their airline before arriving at the airport, spokesman Bob Kerlik said.

Most airlines offer customers an opportunity to sign up for alerts on their phones.

The airport also has a web page that displays the status of flights in real time.

The airport had received 12 diversions so far in this storm, including one flight that had been en route to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport from the Caribbean, Kerlik said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.