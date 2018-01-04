Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Dozens of Pittsburgh flights canceled, delayed as Nor'easter intensifies

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
Two planes sit on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan airport, near Washington, DC, one of them a Delta Airbus being de-iced before departure January 4, 2018. The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel SLIMDANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
While Pittsburgh is out of the path of a giant snowstorm swirling its way north along the East Coast, the blizzard has prompted airlines to cancel and delay flights to and from Pittsburgh International Airport.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the airport had about 14 upcoming canceled departing flights, 12 canceled arriving flights and a handful of delays.

The cancellations are for flights to and from New York, New Jersey, Boston and Philadelphia.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware is reporting more than 3,200 canceled flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the Associated Press.

The number of Pittsburgh cancellations could increase as the storm moves northward.

The National Weather Service said heavy snow would continue to fall in the Northeast overnight Thursday and lighter snowfall would continue in parts of northern New England on Friday. A separate storm system was expected to bring snow over parts of the Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley and Western Ohio Valley on Thursday.

Pittsburgh International officials are advising travelers who are flying to the affected areas to check with their airline before arriving at the airport, spokesman Bob Kerlik said.

Most airlines offer customers an opportunity to sign up for alerts on their phones.

The airport also has a web page that displays the status of flights in real time.

The airport had received 12 diversions so far in this storm, including one flight that had been en route to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport from the Caribbean, Kerlik said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

